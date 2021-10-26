Twitter/BBC Judi Love is currently self-isolating after contracting Covid

Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love has said she has had a “rough couple of days” as she continues her recovery from coronavirus. The Loose Women panellist was forced to miss Saturday’s live show after she tested positive for the virus last week, and is still in self-isolation. On Monday, Judi shared a video with her followers on social media to update them on her condition, saying she does not “even know what day it is”. She said that she thinks she is handling Covid “much better” than she otherwise might have done because of the exercise she has been doing while training for Strictly.

Dam Rona!!! Health is Wealth!!! See you soon. Stay safe!! #JudiLovepic.twitter.com/Mzt1FYz8yX — Judi Love (@1Judilove) October 25, 2021

She said she had tried “all the West Indian recipes and remedies” including rum, chicken foot soup, lamb neck soup and honey in an effort to get better. Speaking in a weak voice, she added: “And my voice is still like this.” She jokingly added: “I mean ’rona has got you coughing so hard, you’re begging for a sponsorship from Tena Ladies.” Judi also urged people to remember that your “health is your wealth”, adding: “I just want to say to you guys, ’rona is real.” She also thanked her fans for “all the well-wishes”. It is currently unknown if Judi and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima will be able to return to the competition this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing rules only allow a contestant a one-week bye if they are forced to miss a show, so they therefore have to withdraw should they be out of the competition any longer.