Judi Love To Miss This Week's Strictly Come Dancing After Positive Covid Test

Judi Love and dance partner Graziano Di Prima will miss this week’s Strictly Come Dancing after she tested positive for Covid.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

