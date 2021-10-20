Ray Burmiston/BBC Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be returning to Strictly on Saturday night

Ugo Monye said he is “looking forward to Saturday night” after recovering from an injury that forced him to miss last week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former rugby player had to seek treatment for an historic back injury last week, and has given an update on his condition ahead of his return to the dancefloor this weekend.

This Saturday will see Ugo and professional dance partner Oti Mabuse performing the notoriously challenging rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic.

Speaking on Tuesday’s It Takes Two, Ugo said: “I had a couple of injections into my spine on Friday, had a couple of days’ rest and Oti’s looked after me like a trooper this week.

“I have never had to do this stuff that I have had to do over the last four weeks, it’s just triggered it,” he said.