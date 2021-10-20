Ray Burmiston/BBC Tilly Ramsay

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay has hit back at a radio DJ who made negative remarks about her body live on air. The TikTok star, who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, responded to LBC DJ Steve Allen after he called the 19-year-old “a chubby little thing”. In a post on Instagram, Tilly wrote: “I try not to read and listen to comments about negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far. “Steve - please feel free [to] voice your opinions, however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

Tilly continued: “This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept myself. “But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in, and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age. “However, I won’t tolerate people who think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.” Tilly also shared an audio clip of Steve’s remarks, which came after a listener informed him she was also appearing on the pre-recorded Celebrity MasterChef Australia. Steve, who hosts the weekday 4am to 7am slot on LBC, then said: “Is she? Well, she can’t blimming well dance! “I’m bored of her already. She’s a chubby little thing isn’t she. Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

BBC/Guy Levy Tilly on the Strictly dancefloor with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin