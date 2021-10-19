Strictly Come Dancing bosses have released the full list of songs and dances fans can expect to see on this Saturday’s live show.
The 11 remaining couples will be taking to the floor in the hope of securing a place in next week’s Halloween Special.
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be returning to the competition after the former rugby player was forced to sit out last week’s show due to an injury, and together they will be taking on a Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic.
Other artists whose songs will feature in week five include Stevie Nicks, Harry Styles (as well as his former band One Direction) and George Michael.
Take a look at the full list below...
- AJ and Kai will be dancing the Argentine tango to Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
- Judi and Graziano will be dancing the Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton Joh
- Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Viennese waltz to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys
- Sara and Aljaz will be dancing the Rumba to You’re Still The One by Shania Twain
- Tilly and Nikita will be dancing the Foxtrot to Little Tings by One Direction
- Adam and Katya will be dancing the Samba to Faith by George Michael
- Dan and Nadiya will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel
- John and Johannes will be dancing the Charleston to Milord by Édith Piaf
- Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Bublé
- Tom and Amy will be dancing the Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
- Ugo and Oti will be dancing the Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic
Sunday’s results show saw Greg Wise and Karen Hauer wave goodbye to the competition after landing in the dreaded dance-off alongside Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.
Days earlier, Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell were also forced to withdraw from the BBC show due to the Peep Show star’s ongoing health issues.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.