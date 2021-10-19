Strictly Come Dancing bosses have released the full list of songs and dances fans can expect to see on this Saturday’s live show.

The 11 remaining couples will be taking to the floor in the hope of securing a place in next week’s Halloween Special.

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be returning to the competition after the former rugby player was forced to sit out last week’s show due to an injury, and together they will be taking on a Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic.