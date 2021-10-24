Whilst it is undoubtedly a fan favourite, the Argentine Tango can be a notoriously difficult dance for the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities to get right. Not only to they have to contend with some incredibly complex footwork and leg movements, they also have to sell the passion and chemistry of the dance. However, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington managed to score on all fronts after performing their latest routine on Saturday night, and viewers were obsessed.

BBC AJ and Kai performed a sizzling Argentine Tango on Strictly

The pair picked up 35 points out of a possible 40 from the judges for their sizzling number, which was set to Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen. Judge Shirley Ballas said: “This is for me about as good as it gets. World championship level for me,” while Motsi Mabuse described it as “phenomenal”. They were not the only ones heaping praise on the pair, as over on Twitter, fans were all commenting on the chemistry between AJ and Kai...

this is what you call a comeback can we talk about the drama and the lifts. shows the incredible chemistry that aj and kai have and one of my favourite dances of the series 💙 #strictly@AJOdudu@Kaiwiddpic.twitter.com/JXW9GE8JXu — Louise 💛 (@xloucliftonx96) October 23, 2021

AJ AND KAI GETTING A 10 I LOVE THEM SO MUCH THE CHEMISTRY #Strictlypic.twitter.com/I90eptPF6M — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) October 23, 2021

Why am I sat here clapping?? Wasn’t that just amazing from Aj and Kai! I loved it👏🏼 Best dance of the night for me✌🏼#Strictlypic.twitter.com/JAzPTwg9hH — Sian🧚🏻💫 (@sian_davies_xx) October 23, 2021

i still need to recover from AJ and Kai’s Argentine Tango, i may be some time #Strictlypic.twitter.com/vUIsCqmxin — Strictly On The Sofa: The Podcast (@StrictlyOnSofa) October 23, 2021

AJ and Kai's chemistry just set my screen alight 🥵 #Strictlypic.twitter.com/YKcYiQ9l83 — Sia. 🍉 (@Sias_Creations) October 23, 2021

AJ and Kai's dance! And btw, where has #Strictly been hiding Kai?! pic.twitter.com/v1tlwGxvN1 — Linda Kinder (@lindahkinder) October 23, 2021

OMG, AJ and Kai were gorgeous 😍 so so hot! So much chemistry!! Loveeeeed it #Strictly — Rose Hill (@rosemhill) October 23, 2021

Oh wow what an Argentine Tango from AJ and Kai I was mesmerised from the moment it started to the moment it finished, that had the romance and the intensity all they way through #strictly — 🎃Chloe Reynolds👻 (@chloebear529) October 23, 2021

Oh my days Kai and Aj…..whew #Strictlypic.twitter.com/9lh4tg5qa0 — amanda sho sho (@amanda_sho1) October 23, 2021

Watching #strictly on a delay. Very high standard tonight. I've *loved* AJ and Kai's partnership - there's some serious chemistry there, hmm? AJ is my personal favourite this season, doing brilliantly for an apparent complete novice. — Anton Starch (@starchanton) October 23, 2021

I don't think I breathed all the way through that it was so intense AJ and Kai are incredible 🔥 — Courtney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👬❤ 🌈 (@Ben4eva) October 23, 2021

AJ and Kai have so much chemistry and what a tune! #edgeofseventeen@bbcstrictly — Bek Homer (@bekbythesea) October 23, 2021