Whilst it is undoubtedly a fan favourite, the Argentine Tango can be a notoriously difficult dance for the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities to get right.
Not only to they have to contend with some incredibly complex footwork and leg movements, they also have to sell the passion and chemistry of the dance.
However, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington managed to score on all fronts after performing their latest routine on Saturday night, and viewers were obsessed.
The pair picked up 35 points out of a possible 40 from the judges for their sizzling number, which was set to Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen.
Judge Shirley Ballas said: “This is for me about as good as it gets. World championship level for me,” while Motsi Mabuse described it as “phenomenal”.
They were not the only ones heaping praise on the pair, as over on Twitter, fans were all commenting on the chemistry between AJ and Kai...
Earlier this moth, there was speculation that there may be a romance blossoming between them, not least because Kai ended their American Smooth during Movie Week by quietly telling AJ “I love you”.
Both AJ and Kai have addressed this separately, downplaying the suggestion they’re anything more than dance partners.
Kai clarified on It Takes Two: “I think that was all down to just the tough, tough week that we had and the fact that we got to the end of the performance and it was flawless and you smashed it, and you did all the lifts brilliant, did all the technique perfect.”
AJ was grilled by Zoe Ball about romance rumours, insisting: “Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week. I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!”
Find out who is next to leave Strictly Come Dancing when it continues on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.