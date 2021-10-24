John Whaite's Near-Perfect Charleston On Strictly Was Only Beaten By His Friend Shirley's Memorable Cameo

Strictly Come Dancing was packed full of dazzling routines on Saturday night, but the real star of the show wasn’t even on the dancefloor.
The person who earned that title was John Whaite’s friend Shirley, who made a hilarious cameo appearance after his leaderboard-topping Charleston.
The former Great British Bake Off winner earned 39 points out of a possible 40 for his routine to Milord by Édith Piaf with dance partner Johannes Radebe.
As the pair joined Claudia Winkleman prior to receiving their judges’ scores, the presenter threw to John’s local pub, where the locals had gathered to watch his performance.
Among them was John’s friend and pub landlady (who he also revealed had been his dinner lady at school) Shirley, who proved to be an instant hit with viewers.
Shirley was seen holding up a homemade pair of ’11′ score paddles, before shouting: “Woah, I’m wet!”
Her comment prompted audible laughs, before John could be seen open-mouthed back in the studio.
Luckily, she went on to clarify that she was “wet with sweat”, in case you were wondering.
The moment received plenty of reaction on Twitter...
Elsewhere on Saturday night, Rose Ayling-Ellis secured second place with 37 points for her Viennese waltz to the Alicia Keys song Fallin’.
Tilly Ramsay was in third with 36 points with her Foxtrot to One Direction’s Little Things.
At the bottom was Ugo Monye, who returned to the dance floor after a week off training due to an old back injury.
His Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic scored 20 points from the judges, with Sara Davies also landing second from bottom with her Rumba to Shania Twain’s Still The One.
Find out who is next to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.