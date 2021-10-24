John Whaite's Near-Perfect Charleston On Strictly Was Only Beaten By His Friend Shirley's Memorable Cameo

Strictly Come Dancing was packed full of dazzling routines on Saturday night, but the real star of the show wasn’t even on the dancefloor.

The person who earned that title was John Whaite’s friend Shirley, who made a hilarious cameo appearance after his leaderboard-topping Charleston.

The former Great British Bake Off winner earned 39 points out of a possible 40 for his routine to Milord by Édith Piaf with dance partner Johannes Radebe.

As the pair joined Claudia Winkleman prior to receiving their judges’ scores, the presenter threw to John’s local pub, where the locals had gathered to watch his performance.

Among them was John’s friend and pub landlady (who he also revealed had been his dinner lady at school) Shirley, who proved to be an instant hit with viewers.