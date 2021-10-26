Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has spoken out following his reported split from former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, denying any “wrongdoing”. The professional dancer is reported to have split from the reality star and model earlier this month. Writing on Instagram, Giovanni said that “great relationships with great people can come to a natural end”.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Giovanni Pernice

“This has been the case for me recently,” he added. “There was absolutely no wrongdoing & this should be the end of any speculation. “Whilst I respect & understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subject & issues which need the attention.”

He added: “My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. “But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly. “The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities & increased representation. “These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. “We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life.”

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Maura Higgins