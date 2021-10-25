Ray Burmiston/BBC John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

John Whaite and Johannes Radabe have revealed the doubts they had before accepting the offer to dance in a same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing. The pair made history earlier this year when they became the BBC ballroom show’s first-ever all-male couple. However, John told Hello magazine he had expressed concern about taking part to his partner of 13 years, graphic designer Paul Atkins. The former Great British Bake Off winner said: “He told me, ‘Don’t do it if you feel that way’. “My emotional wellbeing was all that mattered to him and that’s one of the things I love most about Paul. “Deep down I knew that doing Strictly was the right thing to do. It was time to flick the switch and, as Jo says every day, go for gold.”

BBC/Kieron McCarron The pair performing on Saturday's show, where they scored 39 for this Charleston