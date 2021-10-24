BBC/Kieron McCarron Ugo Monye (seen here with dance partner Oti Mabuse) has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Ugo Monye has become the fourth star to be voted off this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The former rugby player and his professional partner ended up in the dance-off on Sunday’s results show after landing in the bottom two alongside Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu. Ugo had ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard after Saturday’s show, after he and Oti performed a Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic. And while Rhys and Nancy had fared better with the judges – scoring 32 points for their American Smooth – they didn’t secure enough votes from the public to keep them out of the dance-off. After both couples performed their routines again, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Rhys and Nancy, sending Ugo and Oti home.

BBC/Keiron McCarron Rhys and Nancy also had to perform again for the judges after landing in the dance-off

Head judge Shirley Ballas added she would also have agreed to save Rhys and Nancy. Following his elimination, Ugo – who was forced to sit out last week’s competition due to an historic back injury – told host Tess Daly: “I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that. “There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one! To everyone else that’s in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck. “To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments.”

Ray Burmiston/BBC Ugo and Oti are the fourth couple to be voted off