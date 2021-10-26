The BBC has revealed the list of spooky songs and dances the remaining 11 contestants will be performing to on Saturday.

After a year off owing to the pandemic, the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special is back this Saturday, and there’s quite the show lined up.

It is currently unknown if Judi Love and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima will be able to return to the competition this weekend as she is still in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid last week.

Strictly Come Dancing rules only allow a contestant a one-week bye if they are forced to miss a show, so they therefore have to withdraw should they be out of the competition any longer.

However, Strictly bosses have allowed Judi and Graziano to roll the Cha Cha they’d started preparing for last Saturday’s show over to the Halloween special, should they be able to perform.

Here’s the full list of songs and dances to watch out for...

AJ and Kai will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Judi and Graziano will be dancing the Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheehan

Sara and Aljaz will be dancing Couple’s Choice to Queen Of The Night by Whitney Houston

Tilly and Nikita will be dancing the Cha Cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton

Adam and Katya will be dancing the Viennese waltz to Moonlight Sonata to Ludwig Van Beethoven

Dan and Nadia will be dancing the Jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52s

John and Johannes will be dancing the Quickstep to Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Paso Doble to The Eve Of The War by Jeff Wayne

Tom and Amy will be dancing the Tango to Highway To Hell by AC/DC

Last Sunday saw Ugo Monye and his partner Oti Mabuse eliminated from the competition, after landing in the dance off alongside Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One.