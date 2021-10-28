Gordon Ramsay Speaks Out Following Radio DJ Steve Allen's Comments About Daughter Tilly's Weight

Gordon Ramsay has hit back at radio DJ Steve Allen after he made fat-shaming comments about his daughter Tilly live on air.

The TV chef said he was “proud” of Tilly for standing up for herself after Steve called her a “chubby little thing” as he discussed her Strictly Come Dancing stint on his LBC show earlier this month.

Tilly had issued a lengthy statement on social media blasting Steve, with her dad now addressing the matter during an Instagram Live.

Gordon said: “It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.’