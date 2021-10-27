Shirley Ballas Thanks Strictly Viewers Who Spotted Lump Under Her Arm, As Docs Discover ‘Concerning’ Symptoms

Shirley Ballas has thanked Strictly Come Dancing viewers after they spotted a lump under her arm, which led to her speaking to a doctor.
The 61-year-old head judge said viewers had helped her discover “concerning” symptoms in her body.
After seeking medical advice, Shirley said that doctors had discovered her hormone levels are “not right” and she needs some scans.
“All in all a little concerning for my doctor,” she said, adding that she had made a hospital appointment.
She wrote on Instagram that her doctor was “making an appointment to check certain odd things happening in my body”.
“To each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much,” she began. “I’ll keep you all updated. Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being. With gratitude to you all.”
In an accompanying video message, the former ballroom champion – who had surgery to have breast implants removed in 2019 – said tests had shown her testosterone levels to be “ultra-high”, her oestrogen levels “extremely low”, and that she needs scans on her adrenal glands and ovaries.
Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse was among those to send messages of support, writing, “take care of yourself”, while Tess Daly said she was “sending love”.
Olympian Adam Peaty, who is competing in the current series, added: “Sending all my love and positive energy.”