Shirley Ballas Thanks Strictly Viewers Who Spotted Lump Under Her Arm, As Docs Discover ‘Concerning’ Symptoms

Shirley Ballas has thanked Strictly Come Dancing viewers after they spotted a lump under her arm, which led to her speaking to a doctor.

The 61-year-old head judge said viewers had helped her discover “concerning” symptoms in her body.

After seeking medical advice, Shirley said that doctors had discovered her hormone levels are “not right” and she needs some scans.

“All in all a little concerning for my doctor,” she said, adding that she had made a hospital appointment.