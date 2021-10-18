Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas Details Early 'Run-Ins' With Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she had a number of early “run-ins” with co-star Craig Revel Horwood.

The ballroom expert joined the show as a replacement for Len Goodman in 2017, and it seems it wasn’t plain sailing with the show’s resident acid-tongued judge at the beginning.

Speaking to OK! magazine (via The Sun), Shirley said she was unhappy with comments Craig had made about her body.

She said: “I had a couple of run-ins with Craig in the early series, for remarks he made about my body, which he thought were funny and I didn’t.

“I told him ‘You don’t need to make me feel bad about myself. I do a good job of that myself.’ So we sorted that out and have been good friends ever since.”