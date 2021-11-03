BBC John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on It Takes Two

John Whaite has joked he’s anticipating “complaints” after his and Johannes Radebe’s performance on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. The Great British Bake Off winner and his professional partner will be taking on the Rumba during Saturday night’s live show, and has promised an “intimate” routine. During Tuesday night’s It Takes Two, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal told the couple: “We are in a new week and you are going to be Rumba-ing. To [Sting’s Shape Of My Heart]. I mean… sensual central!” “Just you wait till you see it!” John teased. “We’re going to get complaints.” He continued: “It’s intimate, and day one when we did this on Monday, I’m not ashamed to admit this, when we danced it I actually cried. “We’ve done all these very masculine things, all these very powerful things, which have been great. But to finally show a sensitive, emotional side, it’s beautiful.”

BBC/Guy Levy Johannes and John performing the Tango earlier in the series

Johannes agreed: “I think it’s an opportunity for me and John to be vulnerable on that dance floor, because we haven’t had the opportunity. I’m loving every minute of it.” “So, we’re getting a real, emotional close performance from you two?” Rylan questioned. “Oh, I breathe down his neck,” John joked. “I’m not going to have garlic. No salmon.” John and Johannes made Strictly history this year as the first pairing to be made up of two men, following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones who competed together as the show’s first ever same-sex paternship in 2020.

Ray Burmiston/BBC John Whaite and Johannes Radebe