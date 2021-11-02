It only feels like yesterday that Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens, but this weekend marks the halfway point of the competition.
After last week’s Halloween special, things will be looking a little less frightful in the ballroom this week (admittedly Craig Revel Horwood will still be there, though) as the couples take on their next set of routines.
Among the dances to look out for on Saturday include leaderboard toppers Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who will be hoping to replicate their perfect 40 with a Samba, while songs on the playlist include Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 and Sting’s Shape Of My Heart.
Here’s a full rundown of what to expect...
- AJ and Kai will be dancing the Charleston to Dorothy Provine, Pinky, The Girls
- Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson
- Sara and Aljaz will be dancing the Quickstep to 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton
- Tilly and Nikita will be dancing the Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max
- Adam and Katya will be dancing the Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
- Dan and Nadia will be dancing Couple’s Choice to Classic by MKTO
- John and Johannes will be dancing the Rumba to Shape Of My Heart by Sting
- Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers
- Tom and Amy will be dancing the Paso Doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Texidor
One couple who will not be taking to the floor this weekend is Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima, after they were voted off during Sunday night’s results show.
The pair landed in the dance-off alongside Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, and earlier this week, judge Motsi Mabuse was forced to clear up suggestions that the result was fixed after her choice of words during her verdict left fans confused.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.