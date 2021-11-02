It only feels like yesterday that Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens, but this weekend marks the halfway point of the competition.

After last week’s Halloween special, things will be looking a little less frightful in the ballroom this week (admittedly Craig Revel Horwood will still be there, though) as the couples take on their next set of routines.

Among the dances to look out for on Saturday include leaderboard toppers Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who will be hoping to replicate their perfect 40 with a Samba, while songs on the playlist include Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 and Sting’s Shape Of My Heart.

Here’s a full rundown of what to expect...