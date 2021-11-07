Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin has spoken out over speculation that he and Tilly Ramsey could be more than dance partners.

Nikita and Tilly have been frontrunners throughout their time on this year’s Strictly, with some viewers suggesting that the pair’s chemistry could be evidence there’s more to their relationship than just dancing.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian dancer was asked for his thoughts on the rumours during a recent interview with Metro, and while he was full of praise for his celebrity partner, he also clarified there was nothing going on between them.

“We’re just laughing about it,” Nikita said. “It’s nothing serious. I mean, we’re professional dancers here, and we’re here to make and have an amazing journey on Strictly and to have fun.

“Tilly and me – I don’t know how Strictly managed to make such a perfect partnership because we’re just like two best friends having to dance together.”