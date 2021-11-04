Rachel Riley Says She 'Avoids' Strictly As She Developed PTSD After Competing On Show

Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley has revealed that she developed post-traumatic stress disorder after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. The Countdown presenter appeared on the BBC ballroom show in 2013 and went on to marry her dance partner Pasha Kovalev. However, Rachel has now said she no longer watches Strictly and can’t even listen to the its theme tune after her experience on the show left her in need of therapy. “I needed cognitive behavioural therapy after competing in 2013 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder,” she told OK! magazine. “If I heard the theme music, I’d start reliving the experience. It was scary and unnerving, so my way of dealing with it is to avoid watching.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Rachel met husband Pasha Kovalev when they were paired together on Strictly