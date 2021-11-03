Nina Wadia has spoken out about how her early elimination from this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing took its toll on her mental health.

Earlier in the series, Nina and her professional partner Neil Jones became the first pairing to be shown the door, after failing to impress the judges with their dance-off performance.

Speaking to the podcast Lads, Dads And A Couple Of Beers, the former EastEnders star – who won praise for her week one routine, but didn’t manage to get similar critiques the following week – admitted her exit came as a “big shock”.

“I wasn’t expecting it to happen the way it happened, and it happened very quickly,” she explained. “It was all very surreal for me, and when I came out I was very down.

“My mental health, I’ve got to tell... I was down. That was from a lot of different feelings.”