Countdown’s Rachel Riley Admits There Hasn’t Been ‘Much Team Bonding’ With New Host Anne Robinson

Countdown’s Rachel Riley has admitted there hasn’t been “much team bonding” since Anne Robinson joined the Channel 4 show. Anne, who previously presented The Weakest Link, took over hosting duties from Nick Hewer earlier this year. Maths whizz Rachel, who has been on the long-running show since 2009. says it is “completely different” working with Anne because her appointment took place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 4 Countdown hosts (L-R) Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson and Susie Dent.

“We used to all be in the same room together but because of coronavirus everyone’s off separately having their make-up done so we don’t see each other as much,’ she told Yahoo Life. “We’ve not really done much team bonding.” “Obviously, we had 10 years with Nick and we really knew each other. She is a completely different character,” Rachel added. After Anne joined Countdown back in June, she revealed the major change she wanted to implement on the show after becoming the first female presenter in its 39-year history. Anne explained she’d pleaded with producers to ensure that more women were featured as contestants on the show.

via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images