Rachel Riley Spells Out 'Poo Anally' On Countdown, Reacts Accordingly

Rachel Riley had the perfect response after serving up a rather smelly solution to a puzzle on the latest edition of Countdown. The presenter couldn’t hide her smirk as “anally” was offered as a solution to a puzzle on the Channel 4 numbers and letters quiz show on Friday. But to top if off, the remaining letters of the anagram had also left “poo” up on the board.

Channel 4 Rachel Riley couldn't hide her smirk on the latest edition of Countdown

When one fan tweeted her commenting that it was quite a way to mark her 3000th show, Rachel responded: “Is there any other way?!”

Is there any other way?! https://t.co/UMtS92mwdA — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 20, 2021

Rachel has now co-hosted 3000 episodes of Countdown since taking over from previous maths whizz Carol Vorderman in 2008. To celebrate the occasion, she was visited by her partner, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, and their daughter Maven in the studio and was also presented with flowers by the production team. Rachel tweeted: “Loved my surprise visitors for my 3000th show today! One of them was particularly disappointed when it was time to go.” She added: “I’ll always be the new girl but who can believe it’s been 3000 shows already!Thanks Countdown family.”

Loved my surprise visitors for my 3000th show today! One of them was particularly disappointed when it was time to go. Thanks for the gorgeous flowers @C4Countdown 😆☹️💐 pic.twitter.com/bWe0z3vR3F — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 20, 2021

Today I had a big surprise in studio, complete with my favourite of surprise guests!



I’ll always be the new girl but who can believe it’s been 3000 shows already!Thanks Countdown family ❤️ https://t.co/iAsSDUsUEj — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 20, 2021