Channel 4 Apologise After Using Countdown Contestant’s 7-Letter Gay Slur In Broadcast

Channel 4 has apologised after a Countdown contestant’s seven-letter gay slur was used in the programme.

Fans of the long-running afternoon quiz show, including some famous names and even the contestant himself, questioned why the word ‘p***ter’ was not edited out of a recent show.

TV critic Scott Bryan said: “As someone who was called a ‘p***ter’ by homophobes on a daily basis, why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be said cheerfully as an answer on daytime television?

“Yes, I know it is in the dictionary. But having been at the receiving end of that word as abuse for years (along with f***ing), then hearing it casually as an answer on a quiz show.”