Anne Robinson Reveals One Change She 'Begged' Countdown Bosses For

Anne Robinson has revealed the major change she wanted to implement at Countdown, after being named as the show’s new presenter.

The former Weakest Link host will make her debut at the helm of Countdown on Monday, becoming the gameshow’s first female presenter in its 39-year history.

Speaking to the Daily Star ahead of her first show, Anne explained she’d pleaded with Countdown producers to ensure that more women were featured as contestants on the show.

“It seemed to me that the majority of contestants were male,” she said. “I did say, ‘You have got to persuade women to come on’. It’s something I begged they did more of. We’ve now got many more female contestants.”