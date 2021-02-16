Anne Robinson Berates Weakest Link Contestants In Shocking Unearthed Clips

Clips of Anne Robinson’s more unsavoury moments while berating contestants on The Weakest Link have been doing the rounds on social media, following the news she’s set to take over as the host of Countdown. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Anne will become the long-serving gameshow’s first ever female host, taking over from outgoing presenter Nick Hewer. And while Anne was famously known for her putdowns during her stint on The Weakest Link, the Countdown news prompted some Twitter users to dig out clips from when lines were crossed. In one minute-long clip – which has now been viewed almost two million times – Anne is seen asking a single mother “how many ASBOS” her three sons have.

A warm welcome back to daytime TV to Anne Robinson, one of life’s good guys pic.twitter.com/QWDrsH6ZOS — Alex Hess (@A_Hess) February 15, 2021

“How many of your three boys have got tags on their ankles?” Anne then asks, swiftly turning the topic of conversation to whether she’s “doing benefits”, adding: “What happened to the husband?” “You didn’t go gay, did you?” Anne questions towards the end of the clip. Another resurfaced video posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning sees Anne commenting on a beauty therapist being “a bit lumpy and ugly”. “Have you got any better points?” the host later asks.

Anne Robinson was a savage, if this was in 2020 the pilot episode would have cancelled the show 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/byxyfitWwA — Shooters Shoot Podcast (@shootersshootp) February 16, 2021

An additional clip sees Anne describing a contestant as being “lesbian chic”. “Are you lesbian anyway?” Anne asks. When the woman in question says she not, Anne asks “why are you dressed like a lesbian?” At the end of the video, Anne says: “Let me get this straight. You do lesbian chic, you’ve left England, and you’re in Cardiff delivering milk. Are you on medication?”

Imagine if Anne Robinson was flinging out insults like this today people would lose their heads 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/niXCV0YDZm — The Cheek Clapping Connoisseur (@mikeviceo) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, others were reminded of Anne’s infamous Room 101 appearance in 2001, which saw her saying she’d like to banish Welsh people as she finds them “irritating and annoying”. Her comments led to 427 complaints to the Broadcasting Standards Commission, which were eventually cleared, although they did warn Anne she had come “close to the boundaries of acceptability”.

Let's not forget that Anne Robinson once tried to put THE WELSH into Room 101. — Josh Lewis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JNLewis) February 16, 2021

Anne Robinson on wanting to put Welsh people in room 101. https://t.co/88eVTjSFXO — M E Lee (@TomboyPrincess) February 15, 2021

Anne Robinson is a seriously nasty piece of work, I'll never forgive her for her comments about the Welsh. And now she's going to be the Countdown host so that's that gentle ruined. — Branwene 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@branwene) February 16, 2021