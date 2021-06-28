The Weakest Link Reboot Announced With New Host, As Anne Robinson Gears Up For Countdown Debut

The BBC has confirmed that The Weakest Link is to return to our screens, on the same day its former host Anne Robinson makes her debut at the helm of Countdown.
On Monday, it was announced that the quiz show would be making a comeback on Saturday nights, after a nine-year absence from TV schedules.
With Anne now settling into her new home at Channel 4, comedian Romesh Ranganathan will serve as the new host of The Weakest Link.
It’s also been revealed that the show will be returning to BBC One with celebrities as contestants, rather than members of the public.
Romesh said: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege.
“I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”
The Weakest Link made its debut in 2000, and quickly became known for Anne’s icy putdowns to the contestants, many of which have been called into question in recent years.
Anne recently admitted she doesn’t think she’d be able to “get away with” speaking to contestants in the way she used to, commenting: “Times have changed so much that I don’t think we could even make The Weakest Link today.
“I don’t think half the things I said then I could say now. Like: ‘Are you really that stupid?’ Or: ‘Why are you so fat?’ That would be off limits… “Everyone would be too worried about the poor contestants’ mental health. Everyone would be too worried about sending them home with issues.”
The Weakest Link was on our screens for 12 years before it ended in 2012, with a one-off Children In Need special airing in 2017.
A US reboot also premiered in 2020, with former Glee star Jane Lynch taking over from Anne on presenting duties.