The Weakest Link Reboot Announced With New Host, As Anne Robinson Gears Up For Countdown Debut

The BBC has confirmed that The Weakest Link is to return to our screens, on the same day its former host Anne Robinson makes her debut at the helm of Countdown. On Monday, it was announced that the quiz show would be making a comeback on Saturday nights, after a nine-year absence from TV schedules. With Anne now settling into her new home at Channel 4, comedian Romesh Ranganathan will serve as the new host of The Weakest Link. It’s also been revealed that the show will be returning to BBC One with celebrities as contestants, rather than members of the public.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Romesh Ranganathan

Romesh said: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. “I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.” The Weakest Link made its debut in 2000, and quickly became known for Anne’s icy putdowns to the contestants, many of which have been called into question in recent years.

NBC via Getty Images Anne Robinson on the set of The Weakest Link