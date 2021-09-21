Eamonn Holmes has revealed he once angrily confronted Anne Robinson after she commented on his parenting, telling her he would “knock her fucking head off” if she were a man. The This Morning presenter was left furious after Anne claimed he had “sacrificed fatherhood for fame” as he juggled his TV career in London with his family in Belfast.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn recalled the incident during an interview with RTÉ One’s The Meaning Of Life, saying: “This is coming from a man who would fly back from London for his kids’ school sports days, who would take the last flight out of Belfast at 10 o’clock at night when he’d tucked them up in bed at 8pm, you know, who just was there for them all the time at every need for them. “And this is the man who went into an airport lounge one Sunday morning, very, very early in Belfast, and there was one other person in that lounge and it was Anne Robinson. “I walked over to her and I simply said, very coldly and heartfelt meant, ‘if you were a bloke, I would knock your fucking head off. I just want you to know that.’”

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Anne Robinson