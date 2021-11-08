BBC/Guy Levy Adam Peaty and Katya Jones pictured in the Strictly studio on Saturday night

Adam Peaty has shared an emotional reflection about his time on Strictly Come Dancing, following his elimination from the competition. In Sunday night’s results show, the Olympic gold medallist and his partner Katya Jones found themselves in the dance-off for the second time, with the judges ultimately choosing to send them home, in favour of social media star Tilly Ramsay. After his exit aired, Adam posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram page, sharing some of the life lessons that being on Strictly has taught him. Recalling how intense the past two years of his life have been, he wrote: “I’m so grateful for my time on this show, from the highs of performing in front of millions and the extreme challenge of learning a new routine within three days every week, it’s been incredible. “I didn’t know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance-off; however, I don’t think it was the dancing that pushed me over the edge, but the two years of the constant challenge with myself combined with the energy to win the Olympics and becoming a father at the same time.”

Adam continued: “My emotions are one of my strongest attributes and I’m not ashamed to show that I’m human. It’s crazy to me because I thought I was ‘OK’ but I am not. “We all have to wear a piece of armour to get the job done and it wasn’t until this week that I knew I could let it go. I’m still healing from the trials and tribulations that elite sporting athletes go through but with that I’m also adapting and learning from life.” “Thank you Katya for being there every single day, you are incredible,” he added. “I don’t have enough positive words for you and what an amazing person and dancer you are. “Thank you to everyone behind the scenes, you are brilliant. I’m so grateful for everyone who has made this experience so amazing.” Adam also took a moment to address his detractors directly, telling them: “For the people who tried to bring us down throughout the show, please challenge yourself to be better. The world needs much more positivity and truth.”

BBC/Ray Burmiston Adam Peaty has now left Strictly after his second time in the dance-off