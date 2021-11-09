Former Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has spoken out about the difficulties he faced while competing on the show.

Over the weekend, the Olympic gold medallist became the latest celebrity to be sent home from the competition, after he and his professional partner Katya Jones landed in the dance-off for the second time.

Speaking on Monday’s edition of It Takes Two, Adam admitted he was “hurt” to have been axed from the competition, but admitted that the intense Strictly regimen was beginning to take its toll on his body.

“Normally I would keep this under wraps – but my ankles were going, my calf was going,” he explained.

“I was trying to do as many runs as I can but the Jive is one of those dances which requires 150% of you, and when you haven’t got 150% you need something else that’s going to put you apart.

“But on the Thursday I was like, ‘Katya, I can’t do any more. I’m an Olympic athlete and I can push through things that most people can’t push through, but my Achilles is going to go’.”