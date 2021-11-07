Strictly's AJ Odudu Gives Cryptic Response When Grilled About Kai Widdrington Romance Rumours

Those romance rumours surrounding Strictly Come Dancing favourites AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington definitely aren’t going anywhere – with the TV presenter giving a cryptic response when asked about the speculation once again.

AJ told PA Media: “I find it exciting that everyone’s interested in us enough to take note of all of these things.

“The way I see it is, everyone can see how well we’re getting on and how hard we’re working in order to try our best each and every week to put in a solid performance.”

After being asked outright whether there was any truth to the rumours, she responded: “Well, one thing that is definitely for sure is, we are doing a lot of dancing.”