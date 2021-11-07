Strictly's AJ Odudu Gives Cryptic Response When Grilled About Kai Widdrington Romance Rumours

Those romance rumours surrounding Strictly Come Dancing favourites AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington definitely aren’t going anywhere – with the TV presenter giving a cryptic response when asked about the speculation once again.
AJ told PA Media: “I find it exciting that everyone’s interested in us enough to take note of all of these things.
“The way I see it is, everyone can see how well we’re getting on and how hard we’re working in order to try our best each and every week to put in a solid performance.”
After being asked outright whether there was any truth to the rumours, she responded: “Well, one thing that is definitely for sure is, we are doing a lot of dancing.”
With the single stars repeatedly being asked about reports they’re more than just dance partners in interviews, even Claudia Winkleman got in on the fun during last week’s Halloween special, urging them to kiss live on air.
“It’s all just a bit of fun, isn’t it?” AJ told PA of the continued rumours. “I mean, at the end of the day, me and Kai are just focused on the Strictly experience as a whole, and we’re just focused on dancing and putting our best performance forward each and every week.
“So none of that stuff bogs us down at all. We don’t have time to be pressed to be totally honest with you. And Claudia is so lovely, and is so kind to us each and every week, so it’s all fun and games.”
Saturday night’s live show saw AJ and Kai topping the leaderboard for the second time, with a near-perfect score of 39 points.
However, many viewers were unimpressed that Craig Revel Horwood decided not to give them a 10, despite having no negative critiques about their Charleston on the night.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday night at 7.15pm on BBC One.