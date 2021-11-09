After last week’s dramatic live show, Strictly Come Dancing has revealed what’s in store for viewers on Saturday night.
The songs and dances being performed in this week’s instalment were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with Tilly Ramsay aiming to bounce back from last week’s dance-off with a Quickstep routine.
Elsewhere, last week’s frontrunner AJ Odudu will be hoping she finally bags a 40 with a Paso Doble performance, after her Charleston was just one mark short of a perfect score on Saturday night.
Here’s a full rundown of what to expect:
- AJ and Kai will be dancing the Paso Doble to Game Of Survival by Ruelle
- Rose and Giovanni will be dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to Symphony by Clean Bandit
- Sara and Aljaz will be dancing the Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand
- Tilly and Nikita will be dancing the Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo
- Dan and Nadia will be dancing the American Smooth to King Of The Road by The Proclaimers
- John and Johannes will be dancing the Samba to Acuyuye by DLG
- Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson And His Varsity Rhythm Boys
- Tom and Amy will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Iris by Goo Goo Dolls
Last week saw Adam Peaty leaving the ballroom for good after he and Katya Jones wound up in the bottom two for the second time.
Since then, Adam has spoken candidly about some of the difficulties he faced while competing on the show, as well as the life lessons that he picked up while learning to dance.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday night at 6.40pm on BBC One.