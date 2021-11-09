After last week’s dramatic live show, Strictly Come Dancing has revealed what’s in store for viewers on Saturday night.

The songs and dances being performed in this week’s instalment were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with Tilly Ramsay aiming to bounce back from last week’s dance-off with a Quickstep routine.

Elsewhere, last week’s frontrunner AJ Odudu will be hoping she finally bags a 40 with a Paso Doble performance, after her Charleston was just one mark short of a perfect score on Saturday night.

Here’s a full rundown of what to expect: