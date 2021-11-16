Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara SOPA Images via Getty Images

Janette Manrara has insisted her husband Aljaž Škorjanec will not be leaving Strictly Come Dancing any time soon, after speculation he could be quitting the show.

Over the weekend, many viewers were left thinking Aljaž could be leaving the BBC ballroom show for good, after a comment he made when he and Sara Davies were eliminated from the competition.

“I’m going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you,” he told his dance partner, before adding: “I’m going to miss everything about this show.

“Thank you everyone and thank you for supporting us.”

So much hard work, so much love. What an amazing #Strictly journey Sara and Aljaž have been on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JWnYxOi63Y — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 14, 2021

The fact his comments aired shortly after a report in The Sun claiming he and Oti Mabuse would both be leaving Strictly at the end of the current series had many fans concerned that Aljaž’s days as a professional on the hit BBC dance show could be numbered.

Fortunately, his wife Janette has now said this is not the case.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 show, Janette said: “He is not leaving! I’m going to put an end to the rumours, it’s not happening.

“He’s too in love with the show [to quit]... I think he was just so happy with Sara and they just created such an amazing bond, an amazing friendship.”

She added: “He fell in love going up to Newcastle and being with her family and meeting everybody up there, up north. So I think he was just gutted that the series ended for him.”

Sara Davies and Aljaž dancing the Argentine Tango BBC/Guy Levy

Aljaž and Janette both joined Strictly in 2013, which was the year he was paired with Abbey Clancy and went on to win the show.

