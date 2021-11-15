Craig Revel Horwood Ray Burmiston/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood is to miss this week’s live show after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Monday evening, it was confirmed that the long-serving judge would not be present for Strictly’s annual Musicals Week on Saturday night.

However, he’s expected to be back in the studio for the following week’s live show.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Reacting to the announcement during the latest edition of spin-off show It Takes Two, host Rylan Clark-Neal said: “We are sending you all our love and we can’t wait to see you really soon.”

Craig with his fellow Strictly judges earlier in the series BBC/Guy Levy

Craig is the fourth of this year’s cast members to miss a week of live shows after testing positive for Covid.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his professional partner Amy Dowden were the first, with comedian Judi Love also contracting coronavirus several weeks later.

Tom, Amy and Judi all returned to compete after a week’s absence.

Seven Strictly couples are currently left in this year’s competition, following Sara Davies’ elimination over the weekend.

The Dragon’s Den panellist landed in the bottom two alongside Tilly Ramsay, marking the social media star’s second time in the dance-off.

Following her elimination, Sara said: “I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”