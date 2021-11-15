Katya Jones BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has hit back at tabloid reports that have been written about her in the past few weeks.

Katya has been at the centre of several negative stories in the press throughout this year’s series, including after her supposed “almost kiss” with celebrity partner Adam Peaty and when it was claimed she’d thrown a strop backstage before their elimination.

However, the long-serving Russian professional said she had felt “forced into publicly defending myself” after a story in The Sun claimed she’d “threatened to quit” Strictly.

“It’s a shame it has come to this but I feel forced into publicly defending myself after weeks of being bashed by a particular newspaper,” she wrote, going on to accuse them of “printing lies about me with no regard for the truth”.

“There are a lot more important things going on in the world that should be making front page news,” Katya said.

“Good job I’m a tough cookie because these toxic lies are a lot for one person to take and can have consequences.

“I am a professional dancer on a TV show doing my job which I care passionately about. I’m not quitting, I’ve not had a tantrum. I love the show and I shall keep dancing.”

Last week, a Strictly spokesperson spoke out over reports that Katya was “furious” after she and Adam had landed at the bottom of the leaderboard prior to their elimination, which they insisted was not the case.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones BBC/Guy Levy

Katya joined Strictly in 2016, and has been responsible for some of the show’s most memorable routines ever.

As well as winning with Joe McFadden in 2017, Katya also danced with former MP Ed Balls, and made up one half of the show’s first ever same-sex partnership last year, alongside Nicola Adams.

