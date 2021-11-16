Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec on It Takes Two BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Sara Davies had viewers in tears after her first interview since her elimination, in which she admitted she was already missing her partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

In Sunday night’s results show, Sara was eliminated from the competition after landing in the dance-off against Tilly Ramsay.

Advertisement

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday night, the Dragon’s Den star admitted she’d spent the previous day feeling “gutted” not to be in the competition anymore.

“I spent yesterday being really gutted and wallowing and feeling sorry for myself,” she explained. “Aljaž kept trying to call me and I didn’t want to talk to him because it would make me cry even more!

Advertisement

“Even my five-year-old kept saying, ‘Mummy why are you crying? Grown-up’s shouldn’t cry?!’. So I had a word with myself this morning and Aljaž took me for lunch and I feel a lot better.”

Sara and Aljaž dancing the Argentine Tango BBC/Guy Levy

A tearful Sara ended the interview by revealing she was already feeling “lost” without her usual routine with Aljaž, and moved presenter Rylan Clark-Neal to tears in the process.

Advertisement

“I’m crying on the telly again!” Rylan joked, as Sara explained: “I woke up this morning, and I was just… I was just lost.

“Usually we have our little routine, the alarm goes off at five o’clock, I check my Instagram stories and you’ve put a little post on, and I’m like, ‘oh, he’s woke up’.

“And then we’d meet at our little studio, we had our own set of keys, and so I’d let us in and then you’d go and make the coffees, and I’d turn the glitter ball on… even though we really didn’t need a glitter ball on at six o’clock in the morning, but it just got us in the mood.”

As the credits rolled, Sara continued: “It was just them first few hours in the morning, before the VT teams would turn up, it would just be us and we’d have this intense learning and…”

Advertisement

“Do you know what, we’re about to fall off air!” Rylan interjected. “But I cannot wait to give you a cuddle.”

And Rylan definitely wasn’t the only one who was moved to tears by Sara’s speech:

Stop making us cry Sara. It is so lovely to see how much it meant to you and also that you two have become close friends. I enjoyed watching you two, we'll miss you. — Sam Allport (@simplysam1965) November 15, 2021

I’m gonna miss them so much 😭 https://t.co/tuUU0njhyL — Autumn Leevs x 🍂🎃 (@HelloItsLevi) November 15, 2021

I found that interview really moving. Sara - really sorry to see you go. And please stay in the Strictly fam Aljaz! ❤️❤️ — BSallyBee🐝 (@BSallyB) November 15, 2021

This was an emotional one 😢 https://t.co/ujs2yNmvHg — Tasha Norman (@MissTashaEloise) November 15, 2021

What a lovely lass, down to earth,hard working and such a lovely person! I will miss watching her! ❤️ Great interview. X — lynne (@lynne48151924) November 16, 2021

emotional interview. Sara and Aljaz were amazing on the show. really loved their partnership, so genuine. thanku for all your beautiful dances these last few weeks💗 — Gillian (@GillPaterson_) November 15, 2021

3 days running you've had me in tears, @bbcstrictly! 😭😭😭 I'll miss these two so much - what a bond they've forged, on the dancefloor, and off of it with their families. Farewell, @SaraDaviesCC & @AljazSkorjanec, you have been FAB-U-LOUS!!! — Alison Powell (@CakeGenie) November 15, 2021

After Sara’s exit, seven Strictly couples remain in the competition, with the show set to air its annual musicals special over the weekend.