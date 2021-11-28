Strictly's John Whaite ‘Reborn’ After Dazzling Argentine Tango Wows The Judges

John Whaite BBC

John Whaite said he felt as though he has been “reborn” after performing a dazzling Argentine tango on Strictly Come Dancing that put him at the top of the leaderboard.

The TV baker and partner Johannes Radebe took to the floor in matching black fedoras, which they flung off halfway through the routine on Saturday’s live show.

The couple were roundly praised by the judging panel, who gave them a total score of 39 out of 40.

Craig Revel Horwood, who returned to the ballroom after being absent last week due to a positive Covid test, said: “It was fantastic seeing the tango done in its original form, it was first danced by two men, I absolutely loved it.”

Cynthia Erivo, who was filling in for Motsi Mabuse, told them: “I was crazy for it, this was gorgeous,” while head judge Shirley Ballas trumpeted: “They’re back.

“Fabulous, it was great, such wonderful skills in leading and how you handled Jojo was perfection.”

Speaking after the performance, John said: “I know I had a bit of lull last week, I was struggling to find myself.

“I thought I have to perform up and we just found me again, we found us again this week. I feel like I’ve been reborn, darling.”

Cynthia, who filled in for Craig last week, returned to take the seat of Motsi after she was contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Motsi has previously said she had been informed she had been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and would normally be exempt from isolation because she is double vaccinated and has had a booster, but her German vaccines are not recognised in the UK.

Meanwhile, TV presenter AJ Odudu was second on the leaderboard after her couple’s choice routine with partner Kai Widdrington.

Craig said: “I think you did brilliantly, that routine is so very, very difficult, it’s about 10 completely different styles of dance.”

Cynthia told her: “I was extremely proud of you, that must have been completely difficult. I love you so much and I think that was completely wonderful.”

Shirley also praised her, saying: “For me it was an ultimate performance.”

They were given a total score of 36.

Social media star Tilly Ramsay languished at the bottom of the rankings after her samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa with partner Nikita Kuzmin, watched by her parents Gordon and Tana.

Shirley told her: “I think it needed tidying up where the arms are concerned, you executed some really good figures in here, the timings were a little bit off, but a really good go at a difficult dance.”

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker could also be in jeopardy after he performed a rumba with partner Nadiya Bychkova to Desperado by Eagles, putting him second from the bottom with a total score of 31.