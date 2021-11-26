The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

Two more celebrities have been added to this year’s star-studded Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line-up.

After having to miss last year’s festive special due to the pandemic, it’s been confirmed that six brand new celebrities will be battling it out for the Silver Star trophy in a Strictly episode set to air on Christmas Day.

Among them will be newsreader Moira Stuart, whose involvement was confirmed on Thursday night.

Moira will be dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec, and said of her involvement in the show: “I’m really looking forward to the Strictly Christmas special. I’ve loved dancing for as long as I can remember. In fact, it even helped me try to keep warm in my early cold water flat.”

Moira Stuart Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Joining the veteran broadcaster on the night will be chart-topping popstar Anne-Marie, who said she was “about 15 million per cent excited”.

“I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?” she added, confirming that she’d be paired with Graziano Di Prima for the episode.

Anne-Marie Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Only one celebrity is yet to be confirmed for this year’s festive special, with First Dates star Fred Sirieix and The Repair Shop host Jay Blades the first two stars to be revealed.

Following this, it was announced that former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc would also be taking part.

Following Tom Fletcher’s elimination over the weekend, six couples remain in the current series of Strictly, with the songs and dances being performed on Saturday night including an Argentine Tango for John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and a Rumba for Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova.

Find out how the remaining stars get on when Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.55pm on BBC One.