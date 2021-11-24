Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

With John Whaite currently thriving in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, another former Great British Bake Off star has been added to the line-up of the BBC dance show’s Christmas special.

This time, though, it’s ex-Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc who’s been confirmed to be getting her dancing shoes on over the festive period.

It’s been announced that Mel is the third of six celebrities who’ll be appearing in Strictly’s Christmas Day special, where she’ll be partnered with Neil Jones, the first of the professionals to be eliminated from the competition this year.

She said: “I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.”

Mel Giedroyc David M. Benett via Getty Images

Mel is best known for her work with comedy partner Sue Perkins, but has also flown solo on the Eurovision selection show You Decide, the BBC’s Children In Need telethon and the reality show Let It Shine.

In 2018, she also appeared in a revival of the musical Company alongside Rosalie Craig, Patti LuPone and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, as well as playing Beatrice in the Shakespeare classic Much Ado About Nothing.

Already confirmed for the Strictly Christmas special are First Dates staple Fred Sirieix and The Repair Shop host Jay Blades.

The remaining three stars will be announced “in due course”.

Mel with Sue Perkins at the 2014 Baftas Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Following Tom Fletcher’s elimination over the weekend, six couples remain in the current series of Strictly, with the songs and dances being performed on Saturday night including an Argentine Tango for John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and a Rumba for Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova.

Find out how the remaining stars get on when Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.55pm on BBC One.