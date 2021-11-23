Strictly Come Dancing bosses have announced the songs and dances that will be performed during Saturday night’s live show.
After surviving last week’s Musicals Week dance-off, it’s been revealed that CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson will be taking on the Waltz.
Meanwhile, fresh from topping the leaderboard with her Matilda-inspired Couple’s Choice performance, Tilly Ramsay will be dancing a Samba to Dua Lipa’s Levitating.
Elsewhere, we can look forward to Dan Walker tackling the Rumba, while AJ Odudu will dance what promises to be an unmissable Couple’s Choice routine.
Here’s the full rundown of what to expect from each of the remaining six couples:
- AJ and Kai will be dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe
- Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Paso Doble to California Dreamin’ by Sia
- Tilly and Nikita will be dancing the Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa
- Dan and Nadia will be dancing the Rumba to Desperado by The Eagles
- John and Johannes will be dancing the Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett
- Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston
Craig Revel Horwood is also expected to make a return to the ballroom over the weekend, having been forced to miss last week’s live show after he tested positive for Covid-19.
He was replaced by two-time Oscar nominee and modern musical theatre legend Cynthia Erivo for the show’s annual Musicals Week special.
In Sunday night’s results show, Tom Fletcher became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition, after his Couple’s Choice routine failed to impress the judges.
Find out how the celebrities and their partners get on when Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.55pm on BBC One.