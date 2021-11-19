Cynthia Erivo will sit in for Craig Revel Horwood on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing, it has been announced.
The Oscar-nominated actor will join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas to critique the Musicals Week performances, as Craig isolates after testing positive for Covid.
The British star has had a hugely successful career both in Hollywood and in musical theatre, including Broadway’s revival of The Colour Purple, the Sister Act UK Tour and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.
It was recently announced she will play Elphaba in the big screen adaptation of musical Wicked alongside Ariana Grande.
Speaking of her guest judging role, Cynthia said: “I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one.
“I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”
Strictly bosses announced earlier this week that Craig would miss the show but would return the following week “all being well”.
Musicals Week will see the remaining couples perform routines to show tunes from some of the most loved musicals of all time.
Among the performances to look forward to include Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Quickstep inspired by Disney favourite Frozen and Rhys Stephenson’s Jive to Footloose.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC One.