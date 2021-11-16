Strictly Come Dancing will be paying homage to all things musical theatre on Saturday night, as the show puts on its annual Musicals Week extravaganza.
This weekend, the seven remaining couples will be paying homage to some of the best shows the West End and Broadway have to offer.
In the lead-up to Saturday night’s live show, Strictly bosses have now revealed the songs and dances that the seven remaining couples will be performing, with Les Misérables, Frozen and Mary Poppins among the productions that have made the cut.
After surviving her second dance-off in a row, Tilly Ramsay will be hoping to avoid the bottom two with her Couple’s Choice routine inspired by Matilda.
Meanwhile, having topped the leaderboard last week, we can expect a Jive to the title track from Footloose from Rhys Stephenson.
And fresh from wowing the judges with her stunning Couple’s Choice routine, Rose Ayling-Ellis will be dancing a Quickstep inspired by Disney favourite Frozen.
It’s also worth noting that Tom Fletcher will be dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to On My Own from Les Mis, a song his sister Carrie Hope Fletcher previously performed in the show on the West End.
Here’s the full list of what we can expect from this week’s Musicals special:
- AJ and Kai will be dancing the Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music
- Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen
- Tilly and Nikita will be dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to Revolting Children from Matilda
- Dan and Nadia will be dancing the Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain
- John and Johannes will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins
- Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Jive to Footloose
- Tom and Amy will be dancing a Couple’s Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables
Unfortunately, long-serving Strictly judge (and musical theatre aficionado) Craig Revel Horwood will be absent from this week’s live show, as he’s currently self-isolating after contracting Covid.
A Strictly rep said earlier this week: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.
“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.35pm on ITV.