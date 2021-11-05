Getty Wicked film

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have announced that they are set to star in a film adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked. Ariana will play Galinda, while Oscar-nominated British actress Cynthia will appear as Elphaba. Jon M Chu, the filmmaker known for Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, is on directing duties for the big screen version of the record-breaking musical. Cynthia shared a picture showing the moment she found out about the role on Instagram, alongside a handwritten message from Grande.

It said: “Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari.” The US singer also posted a picture of the moment she was told about the role with her 237 million Instagram followers. Cynthia’s message to her said: “Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia.”