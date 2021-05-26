Ariana Grande Gives Fans Inside Look At Her Wedding To Dalton Gomez And The Pictures Are Adorable

Ariana Grande has opened up her wedding album to fans with an adorable first look at her wedding to Dalton Gomez. The singer announced she had married her fiancé in a private ceremony earlier this month. While a spokesperson for Ariana shared minimal details at the time, she has now posted a series of stunning pictures from the day on Instagram.

They reveal her simple but gorgeous wedding dress – reported to be one of designer Vera Wang’s – and also show the newlyweds joyously embracing after becoming husband and wife. Another shot shows them in what appears to be their wedding venue, which is beautifully decorated with flowers hanging from the ceiling and lit candles.

Ariana did not caption the photographs, simply writing “5.15.21” – the date she and Dalton got married. TMZ were first to report that Ariana married the real estate agent at her home in California. A rep for the chart-topping singer has later confirmed this to be the case, telling People magazine: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”