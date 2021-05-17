Ariana Grande Confirms She Married Dalton Gomez Over The Weekend

Ariana Grande has confirmed she married her partner Dalton Gomez over the weekend.
On Monday, TMZ reported that Ariana married the real estate agent – who she began dating around a year and a half ago – at her home in California.
A rep for the chart-topping singer has now confirmed this to be the case, telling People magazine: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people.
“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
The happy couple began dating in January 2020, with Ariana confirming her new relationship when Dalton made a brief appearance in the music video for her Justin Bieber collaboration Stuck With U.
She confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post in December, sharing a slideshow of photos – including a close-up of her eye-catching diamond ring – alongside the message: “Forever n them some.”
Ariana has largely kept the romance private from her fans, but has shared occasional snaps of Dalton on Instagram, including a special birthday post back in August.
“HBD to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days,” she wrote at the time. “I love u.”
Last year, Ariana topped the UK singles chart with her solo hit Positions, as well as the Lady Gaga duet Rain On Me.
She later enjoyed huge success with her sixth studio album, also named Positions, and teamed up with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson on a remix of the former’s festive hit Oh Santa.