Ariana Grande Confirms She Married Dalton Gomez Over The Weekend

Ariana Grande has confirmed she married her partner Dalton Gomez over the weekend.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Ariana married the real estate agent – who she began dating around a year and a half ago – at her home in California.

A rep for the chart-topping singer has now confirmed this to be the case, telling People magazine: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”