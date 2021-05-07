Ariana Grande's Latest Waxwork Is Seriously Lifelike

Sometime in the future, Ariana Grande may wax nostalgic about today.

That’s because Madame Tussauds has unveiled a wax figure of the singer at its museum on Hollywood Boulevard.

The wax version of Ariana is posed in a set inspired by her 7 Rings music video and wears a black lace two-piece with an oversize white feather jacket draping off her shoulders and glittery platform heels.

And it is seriously lifelike...