Trump Wax Figure Moved In Texas Because People Kept Punching It In The Face

Stewart told the newspaper that the Trump figure was beaten badly enough to leave deep marks on its waxy face, necessitating its move to storage.

“We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them,” Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, told the San Antonio Express-News .

A wax figure of former President Donald Trump was removed from display at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio because customers kept punching and scratching it.

Stewart said a figure of former President Barack Obama lost its ears six times, while former President George W Bush’s figure had its nose punched in.

“People are just aggressive about their political party,” he said.

Ripley’s made three Trump figures in 2016 for its various attractions around the nation, saying each one took its sculptors about six weeks to craft.

“Just as in real life, the wax Trump is polling at about 50% – loved by some Ripley’s visitors, loathed by others,” the company said in a news release at the time.

Ripley’s is currently working on wax likenesses of President Joe Biden.

One visitor said in a YouTube video tour that the figures in the San Antonio museum “look maybe 30-40 percent like the celebrities or famous people that they’re trying to mimic” and compared the Trump figure to actor Mickey Rourke: