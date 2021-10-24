This Video Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's First-Ever DJ Set Is An Unexpected Joy

Watch out Calvin Harris, Annie Mac, Carl Cox et al – there’s a new superstar DJ on the scene.
Andrew Lloyd Webber has proved there’s many strings to his bow after unexpectedly playing his first-ever DJ set.
The musical theatre impresario got behind the decks to celebrate the reopening of his stage show Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway on Friday night, and it looks like things went off.
Andrew dropped some bangers as he entertained the crowds outside for The Majestic theatre in New York for his post-show Block Party.
Footage of his set has been doing the rounds on social media, revealing he played the likes of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me and Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men.
And, of course, what would an Andrew Lloyd Webber DJ set be without him putting a donk on the Phantom Of The Opera title track?
Andrew shared footage of the night on Twitter, where he revealed he teased we could soon be seeing him play the White Isle.
He tweeted: “Excited on what could be next for me. Broadway, London… Ibiza?”
Get us on that plane immediately.