This Video Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's First-Ever DJ Set Is An Unexpected Joy

Andrew Lloyd Webber/Twitter Andrew Lloyd Webber doing his DJ set in New York on Friday

Watch out Calvin Harris, Annie Mac, Carl Cox et al – there’s a new superstar DJ on the scene. Andrew Lloyd Webber has proved there’s many strings to his bow after unexpectedly playing his first-ever DJ set. The musical theatre impresario got behind the decks to celebrate the reopening of his stage show Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway on Friday night, and it looks like things went off.

I did not have Andrew Lloyd Webber doing a DJ set outside of the Majestic Theatre and playing “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande on my 2021 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/nnusbGclGl — Tamara Fuentes (@tamara_fuentes) October 23, 2021

WHY IS ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER DJ-ING ADGKKJHKK pic.twitter.com/l2YJV4pM05 — ryan scott long (@ryanscolong) October 23, 2021

Oh just dancing to “Rain on Me” next to a big pile of trash on 44th Street with DJ Andrew Lloyd Webber and Countess Luann pic.twitter.com/Y8pIxzFNer — cganz (@mehpatrol) October 23, 2021

Andrew dropped some bangers as he entertained the crowds outside for The Majestic theatre in New York for his post-show Block Party. Footage of his set has been doing the rounds on social media, revealing he played the likes of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me and Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men. And, of course, what would an Andrew Lloyd Webber DJ set be without him putting a donk on the Phantom Of The Opera title track?

Thank you for those who attended my first ever DJ set last night at The Majestic @PhantomOpera block party. Excited on what could be next for me. Broadway, London… Ibiza? - ALW pic.twitter.com/fuHVdlMD4T — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) October 23, 2021