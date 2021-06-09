Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Will Risk Arrest To Fully Reopen His Theatres

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he will risk arrest in a bid to fully reopen his theatres on 21 June. The impresario is determined to open even if the lifting of lockdown in postponed, and is prepared to be arrested if authorities try to intervene. Lord Lloyd Webber told the Daily Telegraph he may have to sell his six West End theatres if the government does not relax restrictions.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Andrew Lloyd Webber

He also revealed he has already remortgaged his London home after the pandemic had a catastrophic financial impact on the theatre industry. Many venues remained closed despite the current easing in Covid-19 restrictions as it is not financially viable for them to open with reduced capacities to account for social distancing. Lord Lloyd-Webber is preparing for a production of Cinderella, which is scheduled to open for previews on 25 June ahead of its world premiere in July. “We are going to open, come hell or high water,” he told the Telegraph. Asked what he would do if the government postponed lifting lockdown, he said: “We will say: ‘come to the theatre and arrest us’.” There is currently doubt over whether there will be a delay to the 21 June reopening over concerns about the impact of the Delta variant of the virus. However, Lord Lloyd-Webber has said scientific evidence shows theatres are “completely safe” and do not cause outbreaks. He added: “If the government ignore their own science, we have the mother of all legal cases against them. If Cinderella couldn’t open, we’d go, ‘Look, either we go to law about it or you’ll have to compensate us.’”

NurPhoto via Getty Images Theatres were forced to close their doors in March last year, with some still not having reopened