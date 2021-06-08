The Lesser-Spotted Cheryl Is Back, We Just Don’t Know Why (Yet)

Cheryl Of-No-Current-Surname has made a rare appearance on social media, more than a year since her last update.

The former Girls Aloud star shared two snaps of herself on Instagram on Tuesday to tease a forthcoming project.

Well, we say “tease”, but nobody actually seems to know anything about her return to the spotlight – and Cheryl isn’t exactly giving anything away either.

She captioned the pics: “We back”.

That said, Cheryl sharing brand new pics – including one of herself and one with her glam squad – is an event in itself these days.