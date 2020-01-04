Cheryl has revealed she’s on the look out for a sperm donor in a bid to have more children.
The 36-year-old has as a two-year-old son, Bear, with former One Direction singer Liam Payne but says she does not want him to be her only child and intends to conceive “more than one” baby via a sperm donor.
The former Girls Aloud star told The Times magazine the forthcoming treatment “makes me very happy”.
She said: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but…
“You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”
Newcastle-born Cheryl, who has been married to former England footballer Ashley Cole and French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, said she will get the sperm from “out of town”.
“You can get it from abroad,” she said.
“Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, ‘That’s my child!’?” There’s a lot to choose from and a lot to think about.”
Cheryl, who split from Liam Payne in July 2018, also admitted that she’s “not very good at choosing” the right men.
“I think I’ve always had a bit of that disease where I’m a kind of contradiction,” she said.
“I’m attracted to people who have traits I hate, if that makes any sense to you? Because it makes no sense to me. It’s almost like, ‘Can I help them?’ ”
She added: “But I’m very much in a good space now. I’ve come so far past all of that. I’m so happy now. I am happy with who I am and where I am in my life, and with my situation… (and) my son.
“I didn’t need to choose him. He chose me! And it’s changed my world view. It’s changed everything for me in the best way. I had to reassess myself as a person, as a woman, as an older woman.”