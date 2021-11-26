Motsi Mabuse Ray Burmiston/BBC

Motsi Mabuse has announced she’ll be forced to miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing live show due to having come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

The Strictly judge explained that while she is double vaccinated, and thus would usually be exempt from having to isolate, the vaccine and booster jab she has received are “not recognised” in the UK.

As a result, she’ll be absent from the Strictly panel on Saturday night, with Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo standing as a stand-in for the second week in a row.

“I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly,” Motsi wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contract with someone on Sunday 21st November who has since tested positive.

“Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the ‘close contact’ rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance – so I must follow UK government guidance and can only return after 30 November to the UK.”

She added: “Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative.

“I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters. I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love, keep dancing… until then, lots of love and stay safe.”

The BBC said: “We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend.”

Last week saw Craig Revel Horwood forced to miss Strictly after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was replaced on the panel by Cynthia Erivo for the show’s annual Musicals Week special.